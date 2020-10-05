LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $839,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,417 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.19. 914,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,642,553. The company has a market cap of $295.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.32.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.