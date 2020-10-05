LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $855,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $26.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,484.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,540.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,409.57. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,013.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.