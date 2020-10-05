LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $9.02 Million Position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. IDACORP accounts for about 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned 0.22% of IDACORP worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 30.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

NYSE:IDA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,959. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $318.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

