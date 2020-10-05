LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,500,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,295,173,000 after buying an additional 116,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,092,042,000 after buying an additional 554,002 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $877,940,000 after buying an additional 315,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 9,250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.23.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $2.39 on Monday, reaching $162.75. 113,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,651. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.51. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

