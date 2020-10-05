LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,403,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,558,000 after buying an additional 358,063 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $27,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after buying an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

WM stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,686. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

