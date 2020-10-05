LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 1.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.97. The stock had a trading volume of 442,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,234. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

