LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Lowers Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 393,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,851,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.93. 23,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $109.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.94.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

