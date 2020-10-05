LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Purchases 2,624 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 243.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Altria Group by 495.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 187,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,005,865. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of -75.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 109.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

