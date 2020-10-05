LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.8% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926,396. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MS. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.86.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

