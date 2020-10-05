LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 633,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,694,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

