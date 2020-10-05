LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 509,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,072,043. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

