LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 110 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.69. The stock had a trading volume of 157,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,574. The company has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average is $152.02.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

