LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 500 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 47.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 54.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.14. 224,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,506. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,716,548.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,098,100. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

