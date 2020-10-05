LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 620 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 87,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,112,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.66. The company had a trading volume of 766,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151,983. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,347.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.