Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Ivor Gray Acquires 11,816 Shares

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) insider Ivor Gray acquired 11,816 shares of Macfarlane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,043.60 ($13,123.74).

MACF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 84.30 ($1.10). 18,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,621. Macfarlane Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 million and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.10.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported GBX 1.83 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 638.4816133 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company's Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom. Its Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and supplies self-adhesive and resealable labels to various FMCG customers in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and the United States.

