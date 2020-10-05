MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of MMYT opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

