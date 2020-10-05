Maker Reaches Market Capitalization of $551.08 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $548.02 or 0.05127773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, OasisDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Maker has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $551.08 million and $31.13 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032940 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

MKR is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bibox, GOPAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Ethfinex, DDEX, CoinMex, BitMart, Switcheo Network, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OasisDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.