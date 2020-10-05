Max Property Group Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $380,084.99 and $956.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Max Property Group token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001947 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001428 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000104 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002679 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.