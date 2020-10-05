MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) Insider Christopher Mackay Purchases 5,920,977 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 5,920,977 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,394,540.20 ($10,996,100.14).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

