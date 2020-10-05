Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 2nd Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 496,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $104,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.93. 1,291,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,577,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,607.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

