Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,195 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,690 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

MSFT traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $209.21. The company had a trading volume of 691,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,577,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,607.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

