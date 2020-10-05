MimbleWimbleCoin Price Up 0.4% This Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00030350 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $33.96 million and approximately $641,419.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,647,860 coins and its circulating supply is 10,416,597 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

