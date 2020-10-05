Minter Network (BIP) Trading 11.4% Lower This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $23,997.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00265661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.01518790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 2,967,973,538 coins and its circulating supply is 2,762,763,971 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Buying and Selling Minter Network

Minter Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

