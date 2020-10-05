Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.71 million, a P/E ratio of 65.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 56,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

