Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,722,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 230,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 622,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 172,747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

