Morgan Stanley Raises Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $203.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $185.60 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $208.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 167,762 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.