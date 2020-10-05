Nano (NANO) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Nano has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market cap of $102.07 million and $3.25 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00007135 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, Gate.io, Binance and CoinFalcon.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,736.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.96 or 0.03278120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.02056303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00427087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.01014913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00616897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00047449 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Binance, Bit-Z, Koinex, Coindeal, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Gate.io, Bitinka, OKEx, RightBTC, Nanex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.