Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Cap Reaches $550,700.35

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a market capitalization of $550,700.35 and $23.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.05077136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057672 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00032865 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,943,863,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

