Nectar (NEC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,963.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Nectar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nectar has a total market cap of $25.08 million and approximately $16,963.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nectar has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,701.87 or 1.00031729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000344 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00152792 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

