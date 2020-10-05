Nesco (NSCO) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Nesco (NYSE: NSCO) is one of 20 public companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nesco to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco’s rivals have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nesco and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nesco $264.04 million -$27.05 million N/A Nesco Competitors $1.46 billion $181.74 million 9.33

Nesco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nesco and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco Competitors 230 700 956 92 2.46

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Nesco’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18% Nesco Competitors -7.75% -10.89% -0.53%

Summary

Nesco rivals beat Nesco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.