Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00577608 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.01446747 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001708 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003990 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

