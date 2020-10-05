New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. New Relic reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEWR. Cowen cut New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.38. 29,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,134. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $2,822,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $132,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,385 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,527. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,820,000 after buying an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 21.1% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after buying an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 16.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 534,370 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 2,307.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,022,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,896,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,714,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

