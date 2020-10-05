Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) COO Sells $86,208.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $86,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 38.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.