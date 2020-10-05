NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXTC shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NextCure from $61.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get NextCure alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NextCure by 277.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NextCure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NextCure by 1,564.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 18,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68. The stock has a market cap of $260.73 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.