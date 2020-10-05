Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 16,527 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 222.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,527 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. United Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 354,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,990,713. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.81. The firm has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

