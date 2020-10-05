Nexus Investment Management ULC Invests $200,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Visa by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,367,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

V stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.96. 189,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,250,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.31. The stock has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

