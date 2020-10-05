NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0487 on Top Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $15.65 million and $216,233.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.72 or 0.05088305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032833 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

