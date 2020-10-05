Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NVMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

NVMI opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $57.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.