nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,660,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,319,000 after purchasing an additional 810,848 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,406,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,534,000 after purchasing an additional 518,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,484,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,792,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 22.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,269,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 598,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,138,000 after buying an additional 56,815 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

