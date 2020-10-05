nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a peer perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.63.

NYSE:NVT opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.29. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

