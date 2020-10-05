NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $541.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $515.06.

Shares of NVDA opened at $522.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $172.00 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $504.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,485.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,143 shares of company stock valued at $89,480,879. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 157.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,828,000 after acquiring an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

