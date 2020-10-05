Offshift Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $1.48 million and $114,716.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00007884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Offshift Token Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,750,000 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Buying and Selling Offshift

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

