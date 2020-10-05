Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,766,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,438,000 after purchasing an additional 458,010 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 142.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,772,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,768 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 380,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

