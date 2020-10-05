OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $92.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.18.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer.

