Ondori (RSTR) Achieves Market Cap of $4.05 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Ondori has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Ondori coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Ondori has a total market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00570673 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.01431822 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000604 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023124 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Ondori Profile

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ondori

Ondori can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

