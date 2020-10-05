Open Predict Token (OPT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,160.00

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $4,160.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00020244 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020226 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.39 or 0.05070350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032881 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 994,433 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io.

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.