Orbitcoin (ORB) Market Capitalization Tops $417,618.41

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $417,618.41 and approximately $70.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,701.87 or 1.00031729 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00617206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.01140328 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00106230 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

