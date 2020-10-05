Orion Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $4.13 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Orion Protocol token can now be bought for about $2.13 or 0.00019947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orion Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.17 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00265661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.01518790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00165607 BTC.

Orion Protocol Token Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,925,000 tokens. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

