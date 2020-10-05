Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives $74.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ofer Benyosef bought 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,638. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,548. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 149.5% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 875,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,225,000 after buying an additional 524,457 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,952,000 after acquiring an additional 79,447 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 205,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 128.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.