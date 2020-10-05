Ormeus Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $188,811.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ormeus Cash has a market capitalization of $599,653.76 and approximately $188,811.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Ormeus Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ormeus Cash alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00427087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002805 BTC.

About Ormeus Cash

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,313,475 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com. Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.